DALLAS(KDAF)—Someone won $1 million playing the lottery in Dallas!

Texas Lottery announced that a person from Grand Prairie won $1 million in the second tier of the Mega Millions game. The winner asked to stay anonymous.

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the March 24 drawing; those numbers were 14, 17, 33, 42, and 66 but they did not guess the mega ball number 15. It’s too bad the resident didn’t choose the mega plier number, because they would’ve won 3 million.

The Texas Lottery reports a 1,000,00 winning Mega Millions ticket was claimed from the Thursday night drawing on March 24. The ticket was sold in Dallas. #TexasLottery #Texas.”

The winner purchased their ticket from Buckeye Liquor at 2580 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled to $385 million. Jackpot’s cash value is $203,800,000.