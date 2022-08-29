DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hard meeting new people as an adult. Without college, you’re really not getting many chances to meet new faces, outside of work.

Cue Dallas’ Hot Girl Walking Club. The premise is simple. If you don’t want to be alone on your walk in Dallas, there is a group of people you can walk with!

The group meets on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. with the location of the walk announced on the Instagram page @dallashotgirlwalkingclub within the days leading up to each walk.

According to some massively popular TikToks posted by Kylie Harris, the woman who started the club, hundreds of people show up to these events; which means more friends to meet!

The walks are usually followed with a group hang out where walkers can socialize and grab some drinks and food.

If that all interests you, be sure to follow their official Instagram page for locations and updates about each walk!