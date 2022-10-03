DALLAS (KDAF) — So fetch! It’s October 3rd and if you know anything about the world of Mean Girls, it’s kind of a big deal.

So, grab your pink outfit, get a little sassy, and, of course, be your best popular self on Mean Girls Day! “Mean Girls Day comes around annually on October 3. We are celebrating this jazzy day by initiating the best possible programs such as ‘Try the worn out’, ‘Speak fetch’, ‘Say yes to plastics’. This cult classic is definitely worth a yearly day of remembrance. We welcome you on board to unleash the madness and delve into the faulty. Mean Girls Day, here we come,” NationalToday said.

Legacy Hall in Plano is getting in on the Mean Girls’ fun with a movie night for all the stans of this iconic movie. “Do you even go here? It’s October 3rd, duh, so put on your pink, grab some drinks, & join us for Legacy Hall’s 5th Annual Mean Girls Night!”

From 7:30-10 p.m. at Legacy Hall, you can attend this movie night for free but if you really want to dive into this immersive experience you can purchase a “Beware of the Plastics Package” which has a burn book journal, Mrs. George cocktail, and a Cali Rosa Scrunchie!

Legacy Hall says:

We’ll have specialty cocktails from Cali Rosa, cause we’re cool moms.

Special bites from our food stalls, we like invented them, you know what we mean?

Rumor has it that there will be a best costume contest with a grand prize, so dress to impress. ” You go, Glenn Coco!”

Get in loser, we’re going shopping! Swing by Kendra Scott’s booth to snag your 15% off discount on jewelry.