The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new premier dining and event location has opened in McKinney!

District 121, celebrated their official grand opening with their Taste and Tunes event. North Texas came out and supported the opening of the location!

The event featured fun, food and festivities, including complimentary family activities such as photo booths and face painting and even an artist showcase.

Food tastings were also on location from District 121’s finest restaurants 400 Gradi, Zero Gradi, The Common Table, and The Credit Union of Texas Food Truck.

Credit: District 121 Credit: District 121 Credit: District 121 Credit: District 121 Credit: District 121

Additionally, The Credit Union of Texas stage featured live performances from Top Band, Maylee Thomas Band, Travelin’ Jed and Reputation: a Taylor Swift Tribute.

To find out more about District 121, follow them on their social media.