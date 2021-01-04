McKinney teen charged for allegedly beating mother to death

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A 15-year-old Texas boy has been charged with murder for beating his mother to death. The teenager’s father called McKinney police to the family home outside of Dallas around 1 a.m. Sunday where 50-year-old Stacy Ellen Barney was found.

The boy was captured in the area during a search and taken into custody. Police say home security video allegedly captured the teen attacking Barney inside the home. Authorities didn’t comment further on the circumstances surrounding the attack or the injuries Barney sustained. The juvenile’s name wasn’t released.