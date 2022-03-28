DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas in late March, why not? A resident in North Texas is feeling extra jolly singing carols all the way to the bank after a big Texas Lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports a McKinney resident has recently claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize from the game Instant Millionaire. That winning ticket was purchased at the Kwik Shop on University Drive in McKinney.

Now, the claimant elected to remain anonymous so, if you’re looking to get paid back for a loan you may have given out to someone in McKinney, it may or may not be this winner. So, good luck with that.

This seven-figure win was the 36th of 40 second-tier prizes to be claimed in the Instant Millionaire game. “Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.”