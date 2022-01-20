DALLAS (KDAF) — What started as a small-scale test at participating restaurants in late 2021, McDonald’s is bringing their new plant-based burger to the Dallas-Forth Worth area to fill the hearts and stomachs of many.

The test of the McPlant is coming to town on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). This plant-based burger is made with peas, pice and potatoes that the fast-food giant developed with Beyond Meat.

On the day of love, the McPlant will be available at around 600 participating locations in the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Fort Worth area for a limited time. This will help McDonald’s grasp a better understanding of customer demand for their new burger.

The following is McDonald’s menu description of the McPlant, “Introducing the McPlant, a juicy plant-based burger made with a plant-based patty, co-developed with Beyond Meat. It’s sizzled on a flat iron grill, then topped with slivered onions, tangy pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, Roma tomato slices, ketchup, mustard, mayo and a slice of melty American cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun. There are 510 calories in the McPlant.”