DALLAS (KDAF) — New data has revealed McDonald’s as the most Instagram-worthy fast food spot in the U.S., based on their popularity on Instagram.

The research, conducted by restaurant furniture experts Affordable Seating, analyzed over 26,331,500 posts featuring restaurant-specific hashtags for America’s most popular fast-food chains, to reveal which are the most Instagram-worthy, and which fell flat.

The results identified McDonald’s as the most Instagrammable fast-food chain. Known for its iconic golden arch and vibrant color scheme, the restaurant appeared in 8.8 million posts.

Coming in second is KFC with 4.2 million posts. Well-known for its red and white branding, the restaurants are immediately recognizable, largely thanks to the prominent artwork of Colonel Sanders featured in each restaurant.

The third most popular chain is Burger King with a total of 2.2 million Instagram posts. Burger King typically provides booths and tables that are designed for comfort and convenience and as they’re known for their flaming grill, often feature images of flames.

In fourth place is Pizza Hut with the restaurant also appearing in 2.2 million posts. Their lighting is usually well-distributed around the restaurant, creating a warm atmosphere for customers – and flattering lighting for pictures – as well as comfortable booths.

Chipotle comes in at fifth place with 1.7 million posts. The color palette typically includes neutral tones, such as earthy browns, gray and white, which contributes to their calm and relaxing environment. They also frequently incorporate natural materials such as wood and stone to create warmth and texture – both of which make an aesthetic neutral background for social media snaps.

Speaking on the findings, Zach Kanoff, SVP of Chain Accounts for Affordable Seating said: “Analyzing the top fast-food chains through Instagram hashtags offers a valuable glimpse into the relationship between restaurants and social media influence. It’s not surprising that these top chains are popular on Instagram. Social media, especially platforms like Instagram, thrive on visually-appealing content, and these restaurants often invest in creating eye-catching dishes and aesthetically pleasing dining experiences.”