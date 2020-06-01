Mayor of Fort Worth issues curfew in response to protests

FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF)- After a night of protesting in downtown Fort Worth yesterday that ended with police releasing tear gas into a crowd, Mayor Betsy Price issued an 8 p.m. curfew today.

Price is announcing a local state of emergency after 3 days of protests in Fort Worth, rooted from the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.

Officers on the department’s bikes and a SWAT unit blocked the 7th bridge toward the city’s Cultural District, with the objective of stopping people from damaging property and businesses in the district.

Fifty protesters were arrested during the protest, which ended when policed used tear gas, smoke and flash bombs to provoke protestors to flee from the bridge. Some of the protestors threw frozen water bottles and fireworks at officers, injuring 3 officers in the process.