DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, May 9 was EU Day 2022 and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson got in on the celebration and promoted a message of unity between America and Europe.

The Mayor took to Twitter, saying that he celebrated the day at the Dallas International District, and encouraged strengthening ties with Europe.

“Because of Russia’s aggression, the world order is changing. We must work to strengthen our ties with Europe. What we once described as “economic opportunities” are now economic necessities for the free world,” Mayor Johnson tweeted.







