DALLAS (KDAF) — May the 4th be with you! It’s Star Wars Day, and the puns are strong with this one.

The movie Star Wars captured American pop culture like a Jedi wielding a lightsaber. Nearly forty years later and its impact is still felt throughout Hollywood and beyond.

Credit: Natalia_80

Today is National Star Wars Day where we celebrate our favorite scenes, actors, and the movie franchise itself. “In late 2012, Disney purchased Lucasfilm and has officially observed the holiday at Disneyland and Walt Disney World ever since,” National Today said.

There are many events happening in Dallas that you won’t have to take the Mandalorian to get to:

May the 4th Be With You, J. Erik Jonsson Central Library Enjoy a fun Star Wars-themed scavenger hunt, a temporary tattoo station, and even a make-your-own lightsaber station. (Ages 6-11)

Star Wars Themed May the 4th Be With You Comedy Show, The Comedy Arena Dress up as your favorite Star Wars Characters as you help decide who will take over the galaxy! It's the Light Side vs. the Dark Side in a galactic improv battle.

May the 4th Be With You, 3 Nations Brewing Star Wars trivia, fun drink specials, and a Star Wars pet parade what more can you ask for?

Star Wars Trivia at Legacy Hall, The Lexus Box Garden Test your knowledge of Star Wars for grand prizes. Dress in your best Star Wars costume and channel your inner Jedi for these halls pass prizes.

If you are a newbie to a great classic and want to avoid FOMO (Feeling of Missing Out), here is the viewing order of all Star Wars movies:

The Original Trilogy “A New Hope” (1977) “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) “Return of the Jedi” (1983)





The Prequel Trilogy “The Phantom Menace” (1999) “Attack of the Clones” (2002) “Revenge of the Sith” (2005)



The Sequel Trilogy “The Force Awakens” (2015) “The Last Jedi” (2017) “The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)