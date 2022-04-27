DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from moving on in the NBA Playoffs. Game 6 against the Utah Jazz is set for 9 p.m. on Thursday.

If a Game 7 is needed it will be played at home on April 30 at an undisclosed time. Tickets for the Mavs will be highly sought after and have been in high demand which, unfortunately, has caused an increase of fraudulent NBA Playoff tickets to be resold.

The Mavericks are encouraging fans to purchase tickets through Mavs.com Ticketmaster.com or NBATickets.com only. “Due to increased demand, fraudulent Playoff tickets are being resold. All fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Mavs.com, Ticketmaster.com, or NBATickets.com ONLY.”