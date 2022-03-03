DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks have won four of their last five since Feb. 15 including two huge wins against the Warriors (Feb. 27) and the Lakers (March 1).

Mavs star Luka Doncic has carried the Western Conference’s fifth-seeded Mavs for the entire season and that was the case in a clutch performance against a struggling Lakers squad led by superstar LeBron James.

In 38 minutes on the court, Doncic put up a team-high 25 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal and 2 blocks against LA. The Mavs were able to leave Los Angeles with a 109 to 104 win getting them closer to securing a for-sure run for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Now, the Mavs will again face the conference’s second-best team, Golden State Warriors, in a blockbuster matchup of league favorites Doncic and Stephen Curry. The Warriors, at least in the last five games, have a different story than the Mavs as they’ve lost four out of the last five (which includes a loss to Dallas).

In the last matchup between the Mavs and Warriors, Doncic was able to put up 34 points to edge out Curry’s 27 to win 107 to 101. The game will be played at American Airlines Center in North Texas and tickets look to be still available. Dallas is favored to win the game that tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT.