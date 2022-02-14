DALLAS (KDAF) — After a week of absolutely dominating the hardwood, three-time All-Star Luka Doncic was named the Western Conference NBA Player of the Week.

The Mavericks went 2-1 during week 17 and Doncic was on fire averaging 43 points, over 8 assists and over 10 rebounds.

According to the Mavs, Doncic’s combined 129 points in week 17’s three games broke his own previous franchise record for the most points scored over a three-game stretch for Dallas.

Dallas is set to face the Miami Heat on Tuesday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday; both games are away.