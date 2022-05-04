DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks are looking to even up the series against the top seed Phoenix Suns Wednesday night and while the team is out west, the home of the Mavs will be filled up.

That’s right Mavs fans, American Airlines Center will be hosting a watch party for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals starting at 8 p.m.

The center tweeted, “TONIGHT! Just because the @dallasmavs are on the road, doesn’t mean we can’t get loud at AAC! Join us for a FREE watch party in the bowl. Doors open at 8pm. See y’all there! Parking is free in the Lexus Garage. Concession stands will be open for food and beverage purchases.”

Game tips off at 9 p.m. CT.