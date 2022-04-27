DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up to garner one more win in their first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz and the series could finish out west away from Texas.

So, the Dallas Mavericks will be hosting a watch party at ArtPark Trinity Groves on Thursday, April 28, starting at 8:30 p.m. ArtPark is known as Dallas’ best local art gallery and beer garden. Dogs are allowed on leash, it’s kid-friendly and there is free parking on-site, according to the park’s website.

Game 6 is set for 9 p.m. on Thursday in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena. It will be available to watch on BallySports Southwest, TNT, 97.1 The Eagle and 99.1 Zona MX. Check out more information as well as find other watch party locations here.