DALLAS (KDAF) — For the remainder of the season if the Dallas Mavericks win a home game, coach Jason Kidd will make a donation of $5,000 to support youth education and after-school programs for underserved communities across North Texas.

This campaign to benefit North Texas youth programs has been dubbed, J-Kidd for the Win. The Mavs say, “In addition to the “J-Kidd for the Win” initiative, Coach Kidd supports female youth basketball programs that help educate and develop future leaders by refining their skills on the court and in the classroom.”\

Kidd added that he’s thrilled to kick off this campaign to finish out the Mavs regular season that will benefit communities in schools across North Texas, “I thank the Dallas Mavericks for joining me in turning wins on the court into wins for the kids in the Dallas-Fort Worth community.”

The donations will be distributed by the Mavs Foundation and will help fund three organizations:

Communities In Schools of the Dallas Region – working to foster educational equity by addressing the needs of marginalized, low income and disenfranchised students in the North Texas community.

– working to foster educational equity by addressing the needs of marginalized, low income and disenfranchised students in the North Texas community. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County – providing world-class club experiences for every young person who enters the doors, keeping all members on track to graduate from high school and demonstrate good character and citizenship.

– providing world-class club experiences for every young person who enters the doors, keeping all members on track to graduate from high school and demonstrate good character and citizenship. Bold Idea – helping students discover computer science through hands-on learning and mentoring with industry professionals, building critical thinking skills and equipping students to succeed in the careers of the future.

You can learn more on J-Kidd for the Win here.