DALLAS (KDAF) — A Texas gym owner has raised more than $65,000 to benefit Special Olympics Texas.

Maverick Fitness Holdings owns more than 30 Orangetheory Fitness studios in North Texas. Officials say these studios and other Orangetheory Fitness studios across the state of Texas hosted Special Olympics athletes during an exclusive 90-minute class at their studios on July 23-24.

Studio members paid $25 per person to participate in the class with all of the proceeds going to Special Olympics Texas.

Out of the Orangetheory studios, more than $42,000 was raised in North Texas with a $5,000 donation. The grand total for all Texas studios was more than $65,000.

“We are proud to partner with Special Olympics Texas again this summer. Being able to have local athletes at our studios during the donation weekend made this event so much more special. There’s no better way to promote health and wellness through community and inclusion with an event such as this. We are grateful to our members and staff for participating and making this event successful.”, Shane Adams, Chief Executive Officer, Maverick Fitness, said in a news release.