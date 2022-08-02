DALLAS (KDAF) — According to a new report from Deadline, Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey will star in the new film Dallas Sting.

Dallas Sting will tell the story of a group of North Texas high school girls that were chosen by the U.S. Soccer Federation to compete in the first FIFA Tournament for women’s national teams in China in 1984. That team would go on to win the tournament and become the first American soccer team, male of female, to win a major international tournament.

McConaughey will reportedly play Bill Kinder, the coach who led the team to victory. Kari Skogland, known for her work on the Marvel Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will direct the film.

For the full report from Deadline, click here.