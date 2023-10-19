The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) – There’s a new store in Madisonville, Texas that is all Christmas all the time.

The Madisonville Christmas Company sells all things Christmas decor and more. This store has a coffee shop, cafe and a restaurant on top of the mounds of Christmas Decor that’s available. Imagine shopping while sipping on a Christmas-themed cocktail?

Madisonville is just between Dallas and Houston. From Dallas, Madisonville is about a two-hour drive to this new Christmas wonderland.

Discover all Madisonville Christmas Company has to offer, here.