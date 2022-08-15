DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves to relax, no matter what is going on in your life, take some time for yourself and simply, relax.

There’s even a whole day that is dedicated to the art of relaxing; Monday, August 15 is National Relaxation Day! NationalToday explains that avoiding burnout in the American workplace is near impossible without taking the time to kick your feet up and do nothing.

“National Relaxation Day gives you a chance to just. say. no. No, you won’t be braiding Kiki’s hair. No, you don’t feel like cooking Pennywhistle Pasta for the school bazaar. It’s your time to kick back and chill!”

We scoured the interwebs and found the best spots from Yelp to relax by going to get a massage, great hang-out spots, and even some getaways around North Texas:

Massages

Massages by Sandie

Rejuvenate with Christina – Lakewood

YIYI Foot Spa – Lake Highlands

Spirit of Lotus Healing Arts

Fusion Sports Massage

Rooted Massage and Body – Uptown

Dallas Colon Care Center – Northeast Dallas

Foot Joy – North Dallas

Body Balance Massage for Women – East Dallas

Sage Roots Women’s Spa – Lower Greenville

Getaways

Stone Canyon Ranch and Cabin

The Joule – Downtown

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

Hotel ZaZa Dallas – Uptown

Magnolia Dallas Downtown

Vonlane

Omni Frisco Hotel

Renaissance Dallas Hotel

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Hang Out Spots

The Gallery Rooftop Lounge

Cidercade Dallas

The Fireplace Lounge

The Loft

Rainbow Vomit – Exposition Park

The Library – Oak Lawn

The Wild Detectives – Bishop Arts District

Free Play

XOXO Dining Room – East Dalas

The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge