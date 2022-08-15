DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves to relax, no matter what is going on in your life, take some time for yourself and simply, relax.
There’s even a whole day that is dedicated to the art of relaxing; Monday, August 15 is National Relaxation Day! NationalToday explains that avoiding burnout in the American workplace is near impossible without taking the time to kick your feet up and do nothing.
“National Relaxation Day gives you a chance to just. say. no. No, you won’t be braiding Kiki’s hair. No, you don’t feel like cooking Pennywhistle Pasta for the school bazaar. It’s your time to kick back and chill!”
We scoured the interwebs and found the best spots from Yelp to relax by going to get a massage, great hang-out spots, and even some getaways around North Texas:
- Massages by Sandie
- Rejuvenate with Christina – Lakewood
- YIYI Foot Spa – Lake Highlands
- Spirit of Lotus Healing Arts
- Fusion Sports Massage
- Rooted Massage and Body – Uptown
- Dallas Colon Care Center – Northeast Dallas
- Foot Joy – North Dallas
- Body Balance Massage for Women – East Dallas
- Sage Roots Women’s Spa – Lower Greenville
- Stone Canyon Ranch and Cabin
- The Joule – Downtown
- The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
- Hotel ZaZa Dallas – Uptown
- Magnolia Dallas Downtown
- Vonlane
- Omni Frisco Hotel
- Renaissance Dallas Hotel
- Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
- The Gallery Rooftop Lounge
- Cidercade Dallas
- The Fireplace Lounge
- The Loft
- Rainbow Vomit – Exposition Park
- The Library – Oak Lawn
- The Wild Detectives – Bishop Arts District
- Free Play
- XOXO Dining Room – East Dalas
- The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge