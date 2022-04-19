DALLAS (KDAF) — It was quite the Monday on news regarding masks and wearing them while at airports and flying in the United States after a judge voided the federal mask mandate for public transportation, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it would drop the mask rule at airports.

Now, DFW Airport along with Dallas Love Field Airport released their responses and next steps after this massive development.

DFW Airport said, “UPDATE: Effective immediately, the TSA will no longer enforce the requirement of face masks in airports. DFW Airport will no longer require customers or employees to wear a face mask, though anyone may choose to wear one voluntarily.

“Traveling customers should check with their airlines and their destinations for any rules regarding face masks.”

Dallas Love Field released, “UPDATE: Per the withdrawal of the TSA’s Security Directive requiring masks in airports, masks will now be optional for Dallas Love Field employees, passengers, and guests.”

In other news regarding public transportation, masks are also no longer required for Uber riders and drivers, according to a mass email sent out by the ride-sharing company Tuesday.