DALLAS (KDAF) — The Avengers are coming to North Texas this summer.

Cityneon and Paquin Entertainment Group have announced that The Colony is set to house the World Premiere of MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION.

“This immersive Super Hero experience is going to be bigger and better,” Ron Tan, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Cityneon Holdings, said in a news release. “After impressing global audiences with our award-winning experience, MARVEL AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N., we are confident that we will delight even more visitors with this brand-new, upgraded Super Hero experience, MARVEL AVENGERS STATION: EVOLUTION, coming to our friend in Dallas this summer.”

This exhibit will give people the opportunity to learn more about their favorite characters and discover the weapons, technologies and vehicles of the Avengers, with real-world science and interactive experiences.

Guests will also get a close-up look at the original costumes, props and film footage from the movies.

For more information, visit stationattraction.com.