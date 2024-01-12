DALLAS (KDAF) — MLK Day falls on Monday, Jan. 15. This day is usually celebrated as a day of service in the community, and there are so many different activities taking place in North Texas to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here is a list of events and activities happening around DFW:

Dallas

Jan. 13 | 9 a.m. MLK Fest 2024. Find out more information here.

Jan. 13 | 6 p.m. “We Are One Spoken Word Competition: Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tickets available here.

Jan. 14 | 7:30 p.m. Morton H. Symphony Center hosts 41st Annual Black Music & Civil Rights Concert.

Jan. 20 | 9 a.m. The city of Dallas hosts its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. The parade was initially scheduled for Jan. 15 but was postponed due to inclement winter weather.

Fort Worth

Jan. 13 | 11 a.m. MLK Parade and Celebration

Jan. 15 | 3 p.m. MLK Day at The Dock: a day full of inspiring talks, live music, and community vibes! RSVP FREE here.

Arlington

Jan. 12 | 6:30 p.m. MLK Advancing the Dream Gala

Jan. 13 | 11 a.m. MLK Step Show and Talent Showcase

Jan. 13 | 7 p.m. MLK Poetry Meets Jazz

Jan. 14 | 6 p.m. MLK Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service

Jan. 15 | 9 a.m. Zeb Strong Jr. MLK Day of Service

Jan 15 | 10 a.m. MLK Day of Service Festival

Jan. 15 | 6 p.m. MLK Youth Extravaganza

Find out more information on each event, here.

Irving

Jan. 13 | 6 p.m. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Event

Mesquite

Jan. 13 | 10 a.m. Mesquite Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. Tickets are available here.