DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban is mulling a more affordable insulin alternative and wants your feedback.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company tweeted that it is evaluating a future insulin test program. The program would offer a 90-day supply of fast-acting insulin for $170 including shipping.

“It’s time to see what we can do with Insulin. If this program would work for you, please let us know. If it doesn’t please let us know why. Thank you! And please share with anyone you know that uses fact acting insulin,” Mark Cuban tweeted.

The company is asking insulin users for their feedback via a survey, which can be found by clicking here.

According to a report from the National Aids Treatment Advocacy Project the average price per month of insulin is around $450.