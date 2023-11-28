The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mark Cuban is leaving Shark Tank.

The reality show, which features entrepreneurs vying for investments from “sharks” – venture capitalists – who decide whether or not to invest in their companies.

The show is currently in its 15th season, and Cuban says the 16th season will be his last. Cuban first joined the show as a guest shark in season 2, before becoming a full-time shark in season 3.

As a guest on the All The Smoke podcast, Cuban, 65, cited wanting to spend more time with his family as his reason for departing.

Cuban is a billionaire businessman, best known as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, co-owner of 2929 Entertainment, and as one of the sharks on Shark Tank.