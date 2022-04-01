DALLAS (KDAF) — Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is partnering with Living For Zachary to provide free non-invasive heart screenings to youth and young adults on Saturday, April 2.

The screenings will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center, located at 1800, Bonnie View Rd. TX, 75216. Officials say appointments are required with limited space available.

Screenings are open for students ages 12 to 22-years-old who reside in the surrounding neighborhoods of the center, including:

Cedar Crest

South Oak Cliff

Southern Dallas County

“There were no warnings. There were no signs.” Living For Zachary is a non-profit started by the Plano mother of Zachary Schrah, who tragically passed away from sudden cardiac arrest during high school football practice in 2009. Its mission is to raise awareness for and prevent sudden cardiac arrest in youth, in honor of Zachary.

To schedule an appointment, go to markcubanheroescenter.org.