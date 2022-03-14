DALLAS (KDAF) — The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center will be hosting two Center Table Spring Break meal distribution events this week in partnership with Beyond Meat and the North Texas Food Bank.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, Beyond Meat will set up a food truck at the center and provide 250 complimentary, plant-based meals to families.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 18, The North Texas Food Bank and the center will host a drive-through event to distribute 500 meal boxes.

Center Table Spring Break is open to people who live in Cedar Crest, south Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. Meal and food boxes will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The center is located at 1800 Bonnie View Rd. Dallas, TX 75216.