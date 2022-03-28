DALLAS (KDAF) — The rising cost of healthcare in America has served as a huge financial problem for many Americans.

Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy with generic drugs at low cost

Thanks to Dallas’ Mark Cuban, it looks like people may have a cheaper alternative to a variety of prescription and non-prescription drugs.

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company works with Truepill pharmacy, which its website says is, “…our trusted fulfillment partner to fill your prescriptions. Truepill has a team of accredited pharmacists who will ensure your medication is safe and delivered to your doorstep on time.”

After just a couple of months, the low-cost medication provider has added a major list of more the 50 different kinds of drugs to its service.

On Twitter, the company said, “Today we added 50+ more low-cost drugs to our growing product list! Check the list of new generic drugs in the thread below to see if we added your medication, then go to costplusdrugs.com to get started.”