DALLAS (KDAF) — Mark Cuban is part of an inspirational lineup of speakers who want to help you discover the blueprint for success.

Join Cuban, David Goggins, Marcus Lemonis, Tim Storey, Codie Sanchez, Deshauna Barber and more.

Feb. 22 learn from top performers, sales and marketing techniques, specific growth strategies, social media and branding, and more.

This is part of the Aspire tour which will be held at The Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory. Tickets and more information can be found here.