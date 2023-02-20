DALLAS (KDAF) — Although New Orleans started Mardi Gras, who says Texans can’t have a little fun?

Mardi Gras 2023 kicked off on Friday, February 17, with Fat Tuesday falling on February 21, 2023.

The Largest Celebration of Mardi Gras in North Texas happened this year on February 19th. Here are some restaurants and events where you can party or eat some Mardi Gras food if you missed the parade.

Restaurants and Events in the DFW area:

“The Mardi Gras Affair” – Join us for one of the biggest Fat Tuesday parties in D/FW, complete with Mardi Gras sounds, New Orleans bounce, margaritas, cajun food, hurricanes, and plenty of beads! The party will be at Sambuca360 on 7200 Bishop rd. #270 Plano, TX 75024. The event kicks off Tuesday, February 21st from 5 pm until midnight.

Le Bon Temps–You can get the famous New Orleans-themed sweets beignets at this local bakery. Located in the Deep Ellum area, you can choose between the classic French Quarter variety and a French version with layers of butter that give it more of a croissant-like texture.

15th Annual Kappa Mardi Gras Party – You can party with the Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha PSI Fraternity. CR Smith Museum will host the event from 8 pm to 12 am on Saturday, Feb 25th. DJ and food will be provided. Tickets start at $30.

NOLA Brasserie – The restaurant is bringing New Orleans’ food to Dallas. It’s perfect for Fat Tuesday dinner because the music’s loud, the portions are big, and the bar’s spacious. You can get handcrafted cocktails, hand-breaded fish like Fried Catfish, and homemade roux for Etouffee and Gumbo.

Biggest Fat Tuesday Party in Dallas – Landmark Bar & Kitchen is known to throw the biggest celebration of Fat Tuesday! Of course, the party starts on Tuesday, February 21st at 4 pm and ends at 2 am. The bar is pricing their drinks at $1 and will have crawfish and live music. There’s even a raffle where you can win a $500 trip to New Orleans. The bar is located on 5609 SMU Boulevard Ste. 102, Dallas, TX 75206.