DALLAS (KDAF) — The wins just keep coming for the Texas Rangers.

Second baseman Marcus Semien won the Heart & Hustle award from the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association on Friday.

“This esteemed award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and tradition of the game. The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players,” the website said.

During the Rangers 2023 regular season, Semien recorded 185 hits, 100 RBI and 29 home runs, and also scored a spot on the All-Star team and a Silver Slugger award.

Off the field, Semien remains committed to his community as a supporter of the Texas Rangers Youth Academy, where he sponsored a new weekly food distribution program the academy over the summer.