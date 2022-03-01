DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday is the beginning of March and it’s off to a warm start according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Highs will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s for the region with some winds from the south that will hit under 10 mph. North Texans can expect a warm day with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

These temps are slightly above normal for early March in North Texas according to NWS Fort Worth.

For the rest of the week, North Texans will see some spring-like weather before some thunderstorm chances return for the weekend.