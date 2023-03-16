DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the country is balling like it’s March Madness because indeed, the madness has begun, and if you’re looking to immerse yourself into the thick of it all, sports bars are the place to be.

You probably have a go-to local spot, but have you ever ventured to what’s ranked as the best in the country? Well if you’re in Dallas, you’ve got a sports bar ranked among the 10 best in the country.

Gayot released a report on the best sports bars across America and a Dallas spot cracked into the top 10 at No. 6. Have you been to Katy Trail Ice House?

“Boasting a huge beer garden in the heart of Dallas’s Uptown district, Katy Trail Ice House is located on the Katy Trail — an outdoor utopia that results in plenty of people watching. Long wooden communal tables and a spacious patio with umbrellas and lights hanging from the many trees give this sports bar hangout lots of personality,” the report said.