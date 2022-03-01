DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a spring-like start for the month of March in North Texas but some weekend storms could creep in.

National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly sunny across the region with Friday bringing more clouds before possible storms over the weekend.

North Texans should expect temps in the mid 70s for the latter part of the work week and even some temps in the low 80s over the weekend to go along with some potential storms. The greatest chance for storms and showers will be on Sunday.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Above normal temperatures are expected through the first week of March with a taste of spring in the air. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s with increasing humidity by the end of the week. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return this weekend with the greatest chances on Sunday.”

NWS Fort Worth