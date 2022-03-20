DALLAS (KDAF) — “Ravioli, ravioli, give me the formuoli,” if you get it good, if not, you may want to brush up on your Spongebob Squarepants knowledge. Anyway, Sunday, March 20, is National Ravioli Day.

Who doesn’t love a good pasta encased with a mix of deliciousness inside? Pasta has been around for a long, long time, way longer than Sloppy Joes or corn dogs. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or even dessert, ravioli is a masterpiece that must be separated.

Food for thought: Is a Pop-Tart a ravioli? Have fun discussing that at the dining table. Now, back to business, we wanted to help you celebrate this Sunday and enjoy some ecstatic ravioli. So, we took to Yelp to find their best ravioli restaurants in Dallas.

Holy Ravioli

Carbone’s

Ciao! by Civello’s

Nonna Restaurant

Roman Cucina

Terilli’s Restaurant & Bar

Bugatti Ristorante

Cane Rosso

Zio Cecio

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Monarch

Mo Mo’s Pasta

Piggie Pies Pizza

Campisi’s Restaurant

Yonkers Pizza

400 Gradi

Enjoy.