DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, March 19 is National Corn Dog Day and in the great state of Texas, there are some folks who know best how to prepare a good piece of meat on a stick surrounded by some fluffy corn goodness.

The State Fair of Texas has entered the ring. Unfortunately, the fair isn’t back in town until late September.

So, what to do in the meantime to celebrate this glorious day? We’ve got you covered and checked out Yelp’s list of the best corn dogs in Dallas.

Two Hands Corn Dog

Oh K Dog

K-Dogs

Fletcher’s Originial Corny Dogs

Corn Dog with No Name

Frankseoul

Unicorndog

Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast

Dog Haus

Keller’s Drive-In

TJ’s Dawg House