DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, March 18 is National Sloppy Joe Day, there may or may not be mixed opinions of the messy sandwich but you’ve more than likely tried one at least once in your life. Now, it’s your chance to try it again and see if your opinions of the Joe, fresh or old, stand tall.

According to National Today, the base recipe for the sandwich is as follows: onions, ground beef and tomato sauce. That’s just the base of course there’s room for all sorts of fancy or simple ingredients to add if your wish or you could stick to the basics and toss those three between some buns and feast.

Have we garnered your interest? No? Well, why don’t you give Yelp’s list of best Sloppy Joes in Dallas a look to see if you may or may not be tempted by the gloriousness of the sandwich?

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co, located in Upper Greenville

Jersey Joe’s Deli, located in Dallas

Angry Dog, located in Deep Ellum

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co, located in Bishop Arts District

Baker’s Ribs, located in Lakewood

Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas

The Porch, located in Lower Greenville

Mike Anderson’s BBQ House, located in Oak Lawn

Burger Bueno, located in North Dallas

Easy Slider, located in North Dallas

Truck Yard, located in Lower Greenville

Harvey B’s, located in East Dallas

Weinberger’s Deli, located in Grapevine

Knife, located in Lower Greenville