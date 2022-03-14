DALLAS (KDAF) — Rewind 20 years to some high school basketball action in the Lone Star State and picture Chris Bosh and his Lincoln High School teammates cutting the net on their championship win.

Fast forward back to 2022 as Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson honored the NBA Hall of Famer and NBA Champion with a proclamation that March 13 is Chris Bosh Day in the city of Dallas.

Johnson said in a tweet, “Twenty years ago, @chrisbosh led Lincoln High School to a championship. And after a Hall-of-Fame career on the world stage, CB4 came home today for what I proclaimed as “Chris Bosh Day” in the City of Dallas. An honor to award him the Key to the City and recognize his excellence.”

Courtesy Mayor Eric Johnson