DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems that North Texas native country music singer Drake Milligan is taking his missing out on America’s Got Talent finale win quite well with the release of his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth.

Born in Mansfield, Milligan took the country music scene by storm with his stellar performances on NBC’s hit show America’s Got Talent, making it all the way to the finale on the back of his hit singles. Those singles are a part of his new album that was released Wednesday night.

The singer said, “One chapter ends…and another one begins. My debut album Dallas/Fort Worth is officially out! Go check it out: https://bit.ly/3Qv5Jf1.”

The new-found star is hitting the road as early as September 16 in Los Angeles, California before making his way back to the state of Texas. Here’s a look at when he’ll be performing in the Lone Star State:

Fort Worth – Sept. 23

San Antonio – Sept. 24

Bonham – Oct. 13

San Angelo – Oct. 15

His album, Dallas/Fort Worth is filled with 14 songs which include his hit singles, Over Drinkin’ Under Thinkin’, Sounds Like Something I’d Do, and Kiss Goodbye All Night.