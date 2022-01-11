MANSFIELD (KDAF) — The Jaguar Band at Summit High School was given the Sudler Flag of Honor by the John Philip Sousa Foundation.

“The award is a very high honor and looks at all aspects of a band program,” Chris Kanicki, Summit High School band director, said in a statement posted by Mansfield ISD. “The application process consists of a large committee of accomplished band directors reviewing three years’ worth of concert band recordings. Congratulations to our many outstanding students and teachers throughout the years that helped bring about this incredible achievement!”

According to the John Philip Sousa Foundation, the award identifies and recognizes high school band programs internationally that have demonstrated high standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of years.

Summit High School will celebrate the achievement during its spring concert in May.