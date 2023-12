The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mannheim Steamroller is playing in Grand Prairie on Dec. 8!

The ensemble is known for its creative, modern Christmas recordings, which blend classical music with elements of new age and rock. The group has sold 28 million albums in the U.S. alone since starting in 1974.

Mannheim Steamroller will be playing at the Texas Trust CU Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. To get your tickets, go here.