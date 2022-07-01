DALLAS (KDAF) — Mandy Moore has announced that she will be canceling the rest of her 2022 tour to focus on the health of her newly expected baby.

In early June, after her tour had already been planned, the singer announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her second child.

At the time of the announcement, she said she still planned to do the tour saying, “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

Moore was expected to play at Strauss Square on July 6. However, according to Moore, the tour has taken a toll on her body and has found it too challenging to proceed.

“I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home,” Moore said on Instagram. All tickets will be refunded at the place of purchase.