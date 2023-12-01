The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Show off your fashion skills with an “Ugly” Christmas sweater creative shop at Swizzle on Dec. 4.

Swizzle says, “It’s time to unleash your inner fashionista and embrace the holiday spirit with this quirky and hilarious trend. Whether you’re a seasoned DIY expert or a beginner, everyone is welcome to participate and have a blast,” via Instagram.

In order to attend the workshop, you’ll need to bring a sweater you’d like to adorn, or buy one from Swizzle. Supplies will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring their own supplies as well.

Get your tickets here for $10.