DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know you can now make Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme at home?

Taco Bell has launched “Cravings Kits” as part of its At-Home line with Kraft Heinz, sold exclusively at Walmart. The At-Home line also includes Taco Bell sauces, seasonings, shells and beans.

The Cravings Kits options include the Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas. The Crunchwrap Supreme kit comes with flour tortillas, cheese sauce, tostadas and taco seasoning. The Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kit comes with flour tortillas, cheese sauce and chipotle creamy sauce. Other Cravings Kits, released previously, include soft and crunchy taco kits and the Double Decker Taco kit. Users will have to provide their own protein and additional toppings.

The addition of the Crunchwrap, which is arguably Taco Bell’s most popular item, will be a welcome option for fans wanting to skip the drive-thru and make the meal at home.