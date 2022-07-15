DALLAS (KDAF) — Make-A-Wish and popular YouTube channel RDCworld1 have partnered up to grant the wishes of a New York teenager battling cancer.

The teen and his family have just arrived in North Texas where they will be attending the Dream Con Anime and Gaming Convention taking place at Esports Stadium Arlington. He will also get to fulfill his dream of meeting the members of RDCworld1, with a surprise meet and greet taking place on the morning of Friday, July 15.

RDCworld1 is a famous YouTube channel, comprised of a group of seven different artists. They have amassed almost 6 million subscribers on the platform and were founded by the University of North Texas alumnus Mark Phillips. RDCworld stands for Real Dreamers Change the World.

This lucky teen will get VIP access to the convention, special events and autographed commemorative items. He will also get to meet some of his other favorite influencers as well.