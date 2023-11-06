DALLAS (KDAF) — Italian-American restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, will be open Thanksgiving for carryout and family dine-in.

The restaurant is offering two three-course dine-in options, as well as hot and cold carryout. Dine-in guests have their choice of two specialty salads and three main courses, Roasted Turkey, Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham or Branzino Fresca Style. Sides like Sage & Sausage Stuffing, and desserts such as their Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake, will also be featured on the menu.

“Maggiano’s has always been a restaurant whose brand identity revolves around celebration and family togetherness and what holiday embodies that more than Thanksgiving,” said Larry Konecny, chief concept officer and vice president of Maggiano’s Little Italy. “This year, no matter how many guests are coming into town or the kitchen size, we’re providing options to enjoy Thanksgiving with loved ones, either around our table or theirs.”

Carryout orders can be ordered online or by phone before 8 p.m. on Nov. 22. Visit their website for more information, here.