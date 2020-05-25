Madden tournament will give players chance to play against NFL players, donations will go to North Texas Food Bank

The Lynn Family Foundation is hosting a Madden tournament and it’s going to have a local impact.

Participants will have the opportunity to play against some of their favorite NFL players and celebrities, while raising funds for North Texas Food Bank’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The food bank has seen a 300%+ surge in food requests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Madden Tournament will start on Saturday, May 30 at 2 pm CST.

Top performers from Saturday’s tournament will qualify to play on Sunday, May 31 at 2 pm CST against NFL players and celebrities to become the first-ever 20 LFF X Madden Champion!

Players can play in the tournament on Saturday, May 30 and/or view a live stream of the playoffs on Sunday. Participants can choose their donation level when registering to have chances to win different raffle items!

Entry to participate starts at $10 and registrants can opt to just view Sunday’s playoffs for a $5 donation at LynnFamilyFoundation.org! Registration closes at 11:59 pm CST on Wednesday, May 27.

To register for the tournament, visit the event page here.

