DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity received a generous donation from this famous philanthropist.

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist formerly known for her involvement with Amazon, has donated $9 million to Dallas Habitat.

This is the largest unrestricted donation in Dallas Habitat’s 36-year history. Officials say the donation will substantially help further Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent and affordable home.

“This generous and unexpected gift from MacKenzie Scott will ensure that we can go much further and faster in our efforts to serve our mission,” Dave Crawford, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity CEO, said in a news release. “As the cost of land continues to dramatically rise across our region, a gift of this magnitude ensures we are able to make significant land investments that will help keep the cost of homes within reach for thousands of Dallas residents. We are immensely grateful to Ms. Scott, and our hope is that this donation inspires others to take a look at how their gifts to Dallas Habitat can build on this momentum and this new $9 million fertile ground.”

Dallas Habitat officials say this donation will give them the ability to significantly invest in critical resources. Dallas County has an approximate 20,000 affordable housing shortage, showcasing the dire need for additional support in the area.

MacKenzie Scott also donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations.