Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" enchants The Majestic Theatre from Aug. 24-27, 2023. Celebrate Lyric Stage's 30th season with this classic tale.

The above video is an unrelated promotional video.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for an enchanting experience at The Majestic Theatre this Aug. 24 to 27, 2023, as Lyric Stage brings you Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Celebrating Lyric’s thirtieth season, this adaptation promises to infuse new light while also cherishing and honoring the well-loved fairy tale.

Showtimes:

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday Matinees: 2:30 p.m.

This captivating rendition of the story follows a young woman’s journey from servitude to the realization of her dreams for a better life. Rated G for the whole family, it’s a magical experience that transcends generations.

Ticket Prices range from $45 to $100 and for Special student pricing its $20.

Secure your seats now through the ticket link and be part of this remarkable production.

Witness the classic fairy tale come to life on stage, set against the backdrop of the majestic Majestic Theatre.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be swept away by the enchantment of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.